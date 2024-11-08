SAB Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.31% to Rs 8.81 crore

Net loss of SAB Industries reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 33.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 41.31% to Rs 8.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.8.8115.013.41-1.27-0.1633.75-0.2333.72-0.2333.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News