Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit rises 277.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.23% to Rs 15.00 crore

Net profit of Saboo Sodium Chloro rose 277.36% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.23% to Rs 15.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.15.0011.7918.7312.982.441.082.000.532.000.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp