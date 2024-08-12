Tai Industries standalone net profit rises 1700.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.94% to Rs 87.28 crore

Net profit of Tai Industries rose 1700.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 44.94% to Rs 87.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.87.2860.220.15-0.450.310.170.240.100.180.01

