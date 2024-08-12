Tai Industries standalone net profit rises 1700.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 44.94% to Rs 87.28 croreNet profit of Tai Industries rose 1700.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 44.94% to Rs 87.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 60.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales87.2860.22 45 OPM %0.15-0.45 -PBDT0.310.17 82 PBT0.240.10 140 NP0.180.01 1700
