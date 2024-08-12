National Plastic Industries standalone net profit rises 35.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.20% to Rs 24.32 croreNet profit of National Plastic Industries rose 35.56% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.20% to Rs 24.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.3219.12 27 OPM %6.218.79 -PBDT1.211.10 10 PBT0.610.45 36 NP0.610.45 36
