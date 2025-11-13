Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects consolidated net profit declines 70.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.75% to Rs 181.06 crore

Net profit of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects declined 70.57% to Rs 10.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.75% to Rs 181.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 163.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.181.06163.4872.5561.6466.2327.5734.96-1.0210.4735.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News