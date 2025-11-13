Prevest Denpro standalone net profit rises 15.08% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 18.66 crore

Net profit of Prevest Denpro rose 15.08% to Rs 5.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 18.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.18.6616.2635.9135.737.906.887.406.415.574.84

