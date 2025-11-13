Sintercom India standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.34% to Rs 23.49 crore

Net profit of Sintercom India rose 125.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.34% to Rs 23.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.23.4920.9118.5216.452.962.330.510.280.270.12

