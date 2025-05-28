Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 86.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.58% to Rs 199.74 crore

Net Loss of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 86.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 95.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.58% to Rs 199.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 174.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 74.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 543.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.62% to Rs 703.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 778.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

