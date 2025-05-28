Mega Fin (India) standalone net profit rises 19.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Mega Fin (India) rose 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 76.92% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
