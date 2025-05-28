Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mega Fin (India) standalone net profit rises 19.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Mega Fin (India) standalone net profit rises 19.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Mega Fin (India) rose 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.92% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.300.27 11 0.300.27 11 OPM %96.6796.30 -90.0070.37 - PBDT0.290.26 12 0.270.19 42 PBT0.290.26 12 0.270.19 42 NP0.250.21 19 0.230.13 77

