Mega Fin (India) standalone net profit rises 19.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Mega Fin (India) rose 19.05% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.92% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

