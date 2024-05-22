Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 95.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 95.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 11.02% to Rs 174.33 crore

Net loss of Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 95.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 342.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.02% to Rs 174.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 543.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 375.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.56% to Rs 778.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 824.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales174.33157.02 11 778.89824.73 -6 OPM %34.6459.31 -42.7045.91 - PBDT-14.47254.89 PL 2.26100.42 -98 PBT-40.16230.44 PL -99.1213.92 PL NP-95.40342.06 PL -543.12-375.13 -45

