Safari Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 58.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Safari Industries (India) rose 58.26% to Rs 46.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.55% to Rs 533.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 457.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

