Shalimar Wires Industries standalone net profit rises 492.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.98% to Rs 35.97 crore

Net profit of Shalimar Wires Industries rose 492.00% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.98% to Rs 35.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.35.9730.7522.0220.624.963.731.480.251.480.25

