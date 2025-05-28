Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 25.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 25.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 3:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.67% to Rs 99.83 crore

Net profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital rose 25.02% to Rs 15.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.67% to Rs 99.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.88% to Rs 54.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.38% to Rs 397.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 319.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales99.8380.72 24 397.15319.30 24 OPM %31.6430.28 -29.8428.52 - PBDT28.8024.87 16 110.1588.86 24 PBT18.6017.34 7 70.7062.25 14 NP15.9912.79 25 54.6546.36 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Flora Corporation standalone net profit rises 109700.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Narbada Gems & Jewellery reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

U P Hotels standalone net profit declines 7.35% in the March 2025 quarter

3M India standalone net profit declines 55.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story