Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital standalone net profit rises 25.02% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.67% to Rs 99.83 croreNet profit of Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital rose 25.02% to Rs 15.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.67% to Rs 99.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.88% to Rs 54.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 24.38% to Rs 397.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 319.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
