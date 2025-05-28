Valson Industries standalone net profit rises 40.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.22% to Rs 33.35 crore

Net profit of Valson Industries rose 40.54% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.22% to Rs 33.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.76% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.80% to Rs 129.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 123.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

