Valson Industries standalone net profit rises 40.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
Sales rise 20.22% to Rs 33.35 crore

Net profit of Valson Industries rose 40.54% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.22% to Rs 33.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 37.76% to Rs 0.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.80% to Rs 129.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 123.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales33.3527.74 20 129.79123.84 5 OPM %3.782.88 -3.083.08 - PBDT1.070.65 65 3.113.02 3 PBT0.410 0 0.510.46 11 NP0.520.37 41 0.610.98 -38

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 28 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

