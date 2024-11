Elnet Technologies standalone net profit declines 6.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.80% to Rs 6.03 crore

Net profit of Elnet Technologies declined 6.51% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.80% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.036.7667.5069.676.396.706.026.284.454.76

