Anupam Finserv standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.67% to Rs 0.98 crore

Net profit of Anupam Finserv declined 35.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.67% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.980.7553.0669.330.450.430.320.290.130.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News