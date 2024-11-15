Terai Tea Co consolidated net profit rises 2220.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 249.00% to Rs 31.34 crore

Net profit of Terai Tea Co rose 2220.51% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 249.00% to Rs 31.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.31.348.984.506.468.900.478.520.079.050.39

