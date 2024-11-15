Terai Tea Co consolidated net profit rises 2220.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 249.00% to Rs 31.34 croreNet profit of Terai Tea Co rose 2220.51% to Rs 9.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 249.00% to Rs 31.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales31.348.98 249 OPM %4.506.46 -PBDT8.900.47 1794 PBT8.520.07 12071 NP9.050.39 2221
Powered by Capital Market - Live News