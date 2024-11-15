Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit rises 2388.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.24% to Rs 431.82 crore

Net profit of Vijay Solvex rose 2388.00% to Rs 6.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.24% to Rs 431.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 475.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.431.82475.761.330.136.461.015.850.386.220.25

