Vijay Solvex consolidated net profit rises 2388.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales decline 9.24% to Rs 431.82 crore

Net profit of Vijay Solvex rose 2388.00% to Rs 6.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.24% to Rs 431.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 475.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales431.82475.76 -9 OPM %1.330.13 -PBDT6.461.01 540 PBT5.850.38 1439 NP6.220.25 2388

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

