Joindre Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 79.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.30% to Rs 14.60 crore

Net profit of Joindre Capital Services rose 79.12% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.30% to Rs 14.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.14.6010.2633.0125.834.572.614.402.473.261.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News