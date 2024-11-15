Joindre Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 79.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.30% to Rs 14.60 croreNet profit of Joindre Capital Services rose 79.12% to Rs 3.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.30% to Rs 14.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.6010.26 42 OPM %33.0125.83 -PBDT4.572.61 75 PBT4.402.47 78 NP3.261.82 79
