PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 112.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.84% to Rs 72.37 croreNet profit of PTC Industries rose 112.65% to Rs 17.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.84% to Rs 72.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales72.3757.51 26 OPM %29.3527.26 -PBDT26.2414.66 79 PBT22.0310.50 110 NP17.318.14 113
