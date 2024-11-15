PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 112.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.84% to Rs 72.37 crore

Net profit of PTC Industries rose 112.65% to Rs 17.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.84% to Rs 72.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.72.3757.5129.3527.2626.2414.6622.0310.5017.318.14

