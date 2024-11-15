Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 112.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales rise 25.84% to Rs 72.37 crore

Net profit of PTC Industries rose 112.65% to Rs 17.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 25.84% to Rs 72.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales72.3757.51 26 OPM %29.3527.26 -PBDT26.2414.66 79 PBT22.0310.50 110 NP17.318.14 113

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

