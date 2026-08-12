Sai Life Sciences Ltd is quoting at Rs 1467.4, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.52% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% jump in NIFTY and a 20.37% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sai Life Sciences Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1467.4, up 1.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24283.3. The Sensex is at 77580.61, down 0.73%. Sai Life Sciences Ltd has gained around 15.35% in last one month.