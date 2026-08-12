Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 676.9, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.48% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% drop in NIFTY and a 7.17% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Tips Music Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 676.9, up 1.17% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24283.3. The Sensex is at 77580.61, down 0.73%. Tips Music Ltd has dropped around 5.16% in last one month.