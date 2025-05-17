Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit declines 52.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.90% to Rs 398.84 crore

Net profit of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) declined 52.98% to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 398.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 359.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.35% to Rs 85.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.44% to Rs 1462.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1373.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

398.84359.641462.011373.5514.6515.0614.4815.4353.4650.94195.43182.5939.4538.61142.72134.6813.5128.7385.39100.87

