Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit declines 52.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit declines 52.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.90% to Rs 398.84 crore

Net profit of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) declined 52.98% to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.90% to Rs 398.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 359.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.35% to Rs 85.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.44% to Rs 1462.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1373.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales398.84359.64 11 1462.011373.55 6 OPM %14.6515.06 -14.4815.43 - PBDT53.4650.94 5 195.43182.59 7 PBT39.4538.61 2 142.72134.68 6 NP13.5128.73 -53 85.39100.87 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TMF Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 494.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Intense Technologies standalone net profit declines 73.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Baid Finserv standalone net profit rises 237.04% in the March 2025 quarter

EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 25.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit declines 12.25% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story