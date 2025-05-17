Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit declines 12.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.63% to Rs 1346.36 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Rail & Engineering declined 12.25% to Rs 39.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.63% to Rs 1346.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1144.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 120.10% to Rs 249.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 113.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.78% to Rs 5106.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3502.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1346.361144.565106.573502.877.257.319.157.5279.9175.47387.75200.4069.0266.71344.61162.1939.7745.32249.18113.21

