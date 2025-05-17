Baid Finserv standalone net profit rises 237.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.94% to Rs 22.11 crore

Net profit of Baid Finserv rose 237.04% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.94% to Rs 22.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.10% to Rs 13.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.30% to Rs 81.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

22.1115.1581.9463.3756.8157.6958.1565.005.242.2518.8718.575.052.0318.1418.093.641.0813.4512.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News