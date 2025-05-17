Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Baid Finserv standalone net profit rises 237.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Baid Finserv standalone net profit rises 237.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 45.94% to Rs 22.11 crore

Net profit of Baid Finserv rose 237.04% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.94% to Rs 22.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.10% to Rs 13.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.30% to Rs 81.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales22.1115.15 46 81.9463.37 29 OPM %56.8157.69 -58.1565.00 - PBDT5.242.25 133 18.8718.57 2 PBT5.052.03 149 18.1418.09 0 NP3.641.08 237 13.4512.92 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

EIH Associated Hotels standalone net profit rises 25.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Texmaco Rail & Engineering consolidated net profit declines 12.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sterlite Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

SG Mart consolidated net profit declines 1.22% in the March 2025 quarter

Mukand consolidated net profit declines 62.48% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story