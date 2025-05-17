Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intense Technologies standalone net profit declines 73.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Intense Technologies standalone net profit declines 73.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.12% to Rs 26.97 crore

Net profit of Intense Technologies declined 73.13% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.12% to Rs 26.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.53% to Rs 10.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.95% to Rs 127.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 102.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26.9726.67 1 127.40102.78 24 OPM %5.529.56 -12.0316.30 - PBDT2.063.41 -40 19.0118.39 3 PBT0.742.62 -72 14.1216.07 -12 NP0.542.01 -73 10.7111.97 -11

