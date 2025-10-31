BEL spurts as Q2 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 1,288 crore

Bharat Electronics (BEL) rallied 3.34% to Rs 423.65 after its consolidated net profit jumped 17.87% to Rs 1,287.77 crore on 25.78% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,792.09 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,727.95 crore in the second quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 19.56% on YoY basis.
Total expenses rose 27.14% YoY to Rs 4,218.06 crore in the September 2025 quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 3,014.2 crore (up 24.75%) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 767.77 crore (up 17.03% YoY) during the period under review.
The companys order book position stood at Rs 74,453 crore as of 1 October 2025.
On a half yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.86% to Rs 2,257.68 crore on 15.63% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 10,231.83 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app