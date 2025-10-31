BEL spurts as Q2 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 1,288 crore

Bharat Electronics (BEL) rallied 3.34% to Rs 423.65 after its consolidated net profit jumped 17.87% to Rs 1,287.77 crore on 25.78% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,792.09 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,727.95 crore in the second quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 19.56% on YoY basis.

Total expenses rose 27.14% YoY to Rs 4,218.06 crore in the September 2025 quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 3,014.2 crore (up 24.75%) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 767.77 crore (up 17.03% YoY) during the period under review.