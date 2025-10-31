Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEL spurts as Q2 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 1,288 crore

BEL spurts as Q2 PAT jumps 18% YoY to Rs 1,288 crore

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bharat Electronics (BEL) rallied 3.34% to Rs 423.65 after its consolidated net profit jumped 17.87% to Rs 1,287.77 crore on 25.78% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,792.09 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,727.95 crore in the second quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 19.56% on YoY basis.

Total expenses rose 27.14% YoY to Rs 4,218.06 crore in the September 2025 quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 3,014.2 crore (up 24.75%) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 767.77 crore (up 17.03% YoY) during the period under review.

The companys order book position stood at Rs 74,453 crore as of 1 October 2025.

On a half yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.86% to Rs 2,257.68 crore on 15.63% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 10,231.83 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) is a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. It manufactures electronic products and systems for the army, navy, and air force.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Poonawalla Fincorp allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1010 cr

Bandhan Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Volumes jump at Navin Fluorine International Ltd counter

Cipla slides 5% in two days after management rejig, Q2 results

Sicagen India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story