Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 7.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.88% to Rs 48.03 croreNet profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India rose 7.94% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.88% to Rs 48.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales48.0347.61 1 OPM %17.5717.71 -PBDT11.1310.64 5 PBT10.239.68 6 NP7.617.05 8
