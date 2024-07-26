Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 7.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 7.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 0.88% to Rs 48.03 crore

Net profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India rose 7.94% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.88% to Rs 48.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 47.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales48.0347.61 1 OPM %17.5717.71 -PBDT11.1310.64 5 PBT10.239.68 6 NP7.617.05 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

3 reasons why the Sensex surged 1,200 points on Friday, July 26

Premium

Compare term premiums before buying insurance, lock in rate at young age

Philippines plans to siphon off highly toxic oil cargo from sunken tanker

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex zooms 1,200 pts to hit 81K; mid, smallcaps shine

Commuting in Bengaluru: Walking 6 km will take you less time than driving

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story