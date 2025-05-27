Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 29.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 29.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 23.08% to Rs 239.88 crore

Net profit of Saksoft rose 29.44% to Rs 30.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 239.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 194.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.13% to Rs 108.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.94% to Rs 883.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 761.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales239.88194.90 23 883.01761.63 16 OPM %15.1717.09 -16.5617.95 - PBDT40.4534.63 17 154.59140.11 10 PBT37.0431.27 18 141.96128.21 11 NP30.0323.20 29 108.8096.17 13

