Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 29.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.08% to Rs 239.88 crore

Net profit of Saksoft rose 29.44% to Rs 30.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 239.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 194.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.13% to Rs 108.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.94% to Rs 883.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 761.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

