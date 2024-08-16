Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sakthi Sugars standalone net profit declines 28.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Sakthi Sugars standalone net profit declines 28.13% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.43% to Rs 393.59 crore

Net profit of Sakthi Sugars declined 28.13% to Rs 57.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 80.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 393.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 369.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales393.59369.81 6 OPM %16.6110.47 -PBDT41.8616.44 155 PBT32.647.26 350 NP57.9080.56 -28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

TikTok compares itself to foreign-owned media in fight against sale or ban

Premier League 2024-25 full schedule, live time, streaming and telecast

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may see higher opening; GIFT Nifty rises 190 points

President Murmu, PM Modi pay tributes to Vajpayee on death anniversary

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story