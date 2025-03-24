Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Power Mech Projects Ltd, Finolex Cables Ltd, IIFL Capital Services Ltd and Finolex Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 March 2025.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd spiked 19.95% to Rs 9.68 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 58.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Power Mech Projects Ltd soared 13.12% to Rs 2453.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6884 shares in the past one month.

Finolex Cables Ltd surged 12.89% to Rs 946.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33587 shares in the past one month.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd advanced 12.62% to Rs 247.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 78236 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30793 shares in the past one month.

Finolex Industries Ltd jumped 10.71% to Rs 192.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61542 shares in the past one month.

