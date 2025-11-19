Veritas (India) consolidated net profit declines 98.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.93% to Rs 1006.40 crore

Net profit of Veritas (India) declined 98.36% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.93% to Rs 1006.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 915.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1006.40915.511.555.2610.9147.090.6036.990.6036.66

