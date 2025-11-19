G R Infra gains on securing Rs 262-cr EPC contract for Kosamba-Umarpada gauge conversion

G R Infraprojects rose 1.19% to Rs 1110.25 after it has received an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract worth Rs 262.28 crore for gauge conversion of 38.9 km on the Kosamba-Umarpada section of Western Railways.

The appointed date for the project is 15th November 2025, with a completion timeline of 730 days.

The contract scope includes earthwork, blanketing, supply of ballast, construction of minor and major bridges, office and service buildings with water supply and sanitation, platforms, station amenities, retaining/boundary walls, side drains, and complete track linking.

The supply of materials including small track machines is also covered, while the installation of new rails is excluded.