Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit declines 72.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales decline 24.73% to Rs 58.46 crore

Net profit of Ventura Guaranty declined 72.09% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.73% to Rs 58.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales58.4677.67 -25 OPM %20.2735.20 -PBDT8.0024.05 -67 PBT5.9921.93 -73 NP4.0314.44 -72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

