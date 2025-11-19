Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit declines 72.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.73% to Rs 58.46 crore

Net profit of Ventura Guaranty declined 72.09% to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.73% to Rs 58.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.58.4677.6720.2735.208.0024.055.9921.934.0314.44

