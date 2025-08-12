Heubach Colorants India standalone net profit rises 230.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.54% to Rs 210.72 crore

Net profit of Heubach Colorants India rose 230.56% to Rs 17.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.54% to Rs 210.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 173.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.210.72173.3811.596.4127.9312.4922.986.9417.095.17

