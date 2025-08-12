Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.78 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.78 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 3.72% to Rs 2.79 crore

Net Loss of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reported to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.72% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.792.69 4 OPM %-9.68-15.24 -PBDT-1.17-1.12 -4 PBT-1.78-1.68 -6 NP-1.78-1.68 -6

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

