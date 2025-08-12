Insolation Energy announces incorporation of new subsidiary - JRD Green Infra

Insolation Green Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Insolation Energy, has incorporated a new subsidiary, namely JRD Green Infra on 12 August 2025.

JRD Green Infra will carry on the business of solar power plant development, erection, installation, establishment, construction, operation and maintenance, and consultancy of any renewable energy power plants. Design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning, including comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) of rooftop solar (RTS) photovoltaic power projects.

