Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Insolation Energy announces incorporation of new subsidiary - JRD Green Infra

Insolation Energy announces incorporation of new subsidiary - JRD Green Infra

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Insolation Green Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Insolation Energy, has incorporated a new subsidiary, namely JRD Green Infra on 12 August 2025.

JRD Green Infra will carry on the business of solar power plant development, erection, installation, establishment, construction, operation and maintenance, and consultancy of any renewable energy power plants. Design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning, including comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) of rooftop solar (RTS) photovoltaic power projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Central Bank of India receives RBI nod to set up IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City, Gandhinagar

Chalet Hotels acquires land at Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand

Thermax collaborates with HydrogenPro

Alembic announces change in directorate

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations wins order from Indian Army

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story