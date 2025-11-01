Salzer Electronics consolidated net profit declines 51.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.70% to Rs 418.92 crore

Net profit of Salzer Electronics declined 51.53% to Rs 13.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.70% to Rs 418.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 344.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.418.92344.238.7310.2625.6740.7818.5235.1113.0026.82

