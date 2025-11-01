Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBFC Finance standalone net profit rises 29.96% in the September 2025 quarter

SBFC Finance standalone net profit rises 29.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 33.45% to Rs 409.61 crore

Net profit of SBFC Finance rose 29.96% to Rs 109.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 83.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.45% to Rs 409.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 306.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales409.61306.94 33 OPM %68.2969.74 -PBDT150.97113.98 32 PBT145.89110.13 32 NP109.1483.98 30

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

