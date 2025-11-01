SBFC Finance standalone net profit rises 29.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.45% to Rs 409.61 crore

Net profit of SBFC Finance rose 29.96% to Rs 109.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 83.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.45% to Rs 409.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 306.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.409.61306.9468.2969.74150.97113.98145.89110.13109.1483.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News