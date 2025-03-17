Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Salzer Electronics secures order worth Rs 50 cr

Salzer Electronics secures order worth Rs 50 cr

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
For smart energy meters

Salzer Electronics has received a second order valued at Rs 50 crore for Smart Energy Meters from one of the largest Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Providers (AMISP) in India.

This follows an initial order of Rs 5 crore received in the previous quarter from the same customer, underscoring their continued trust in our products and manufacturing capabilities. This repeat order further validates Salzer's position as a key player in India's growing smart metering sector.

With an annual production capacity of 4 million Smart Meters, our newly established manufacturing facility is well-prepared to meet the increasing demand in India's rapidly evolving energy infrastructure. This development aligns with Salzer Electronics Limited's strategic vision to contribute to the nation's smart metering initiative and support the transition to more efficient and reliable energy management systems.

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 12:22 PM IST

