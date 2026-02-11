Sam Industries standalone net profit declines 70.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 70.19% to Rs 3.54 crore

Net profit of Sam Industries declined 70.21% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 70.19% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.542.0827.1212.020.980.180.47-0.280.421.41

