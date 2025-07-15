Sensex, Nifty trade in positive terrain; European mrkt advance

The key domestic equity indices traded with moderate gains in afternoon trade, extending their upward momentum on the back of sustained buying interest. Investor focus remained on domestic macroeconomic indicators, global tariff-related cues, and corporate earnings announcements. The Nifty traded above the 25,150 mark.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in green with auto, pharma and realty shares leading the rally.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 352.92 points or 0.40% to 82,579.84. The Nifty 50 index added 108.80 points or 0.43% to 25,190.85.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.62% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.05%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,601 shares rose and 1,318 shares fell. A total of 171 shares were unchanged. Gainers & Losers: Hero Motocorp (up 4.46%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 2.57%), Bajaj Auto (up 2.26%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.67%) and tata Motors (up 1.41%) were major Nifty gainers. HCL Technologies (down 2.75%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 1.50%) and SBI Life Insurance Company (down 1.22%), Eternal (down 0.87%) and Tata Steel (down 0.60%) were major Nifty losers. HCL Technologies fell 2.75% after the company reported a 10.77% drop in net profit to Rs 3,843 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025, compared to Rs 4,307 crore in the previous quarter same fiscal.

Economy: Indias retail inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), cooled to a multi-year low of 2.10% in June 2025, thanks to a sharp dip in food prices. The data, released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday, 14 July 2025, marks the lowest year-on-year inflation rate since January 2019. For comparison, CPI inflation stood at 2.82% in May 2025 and 5.08% in June 2024. Stocks in Spotlight: Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation rallied 3% after the company entered into a long-term agreement with Petronet LNG (PLL) for the regasification of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

Tata Technologies advanced 1.63% after the company has reported 5.1% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 170.3 crore despite a 1.9% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,244.3 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25. Den Networks added 2.47% after the cable TV distributor consolidated net profit jumped 23.90% to Rs 53.64 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 43.29 crore posted in Q1 FY25. RailTel Corporation of India rose 2.32% after the company secured an order worth Rs 264 crore from East Central Railway for the implementation of the Kavach system, the indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS).

Rallis India jumped 3.01 after the pesticide makers standalone net profit surged 97.92% to Rs 95 on a 22.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 957 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. Global Markets: European shares advanced while most Asian indices edged higher on Tuesday after China's GDP grew 5.2% in the second quarter, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. While the growth beat market expectations, it still marked a slowdown from the 5.4% seen in the first quarter. Junes economic indicators in China offered a mixed bag. Retail sales growth eased to 4.8% year-on-year, down from 6.4% in May. On the brighter side, industrial output beat forecasts, rising 6.8% year-on-year, while fixed asset investment climbed 2.8% in the first half of 2025. The urban unemployment rate held steady at 5% in June, unchanged from May but lower than the two-year high of 5.4% in February.