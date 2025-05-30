Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Afcons Infrastructure receives LoA for water supply project of Rs 463 cr

Afcons Infrastructure has received the Letter of Award for a water supply project worth Rs 463.50 crore from Office Of Additional Chief Engineer P.H.E.D Project Region Udaipur. The project entails water supply to 353 villages (chikhli, Simalwara, Jonthary & Galiyakot block) of District Dungarpur from Kadana Back Water (Mahi Dam) Package -1 (intake well, WTP and entire transmission system up to OHSR's) under JJM with O&M for Ten (10) Years after Defect Liability Period of One (1) Year.

