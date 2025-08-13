GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 834.21 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 64.04% to Rs 80.53 crore

Net Loss of GVK Power & Infrastructure reported to Rs 834.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 64.04% to Rs 80.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 223.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.80.53223.95-351.5879.52-312.6465.29-334.799.31-834.21-11.15

