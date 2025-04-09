Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samvardhana Motherson arm incorporates new subsidiary in UAE

Samvardhana Motherson arm incorporates new subsidiary in UAE

Image
Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary MSSL Mideast FZE, (MSSL ME) has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Samvardhana Motherson Global Operation FZCO (SMGOF) in United Arab Emirates.

The new entity was established under the jurisdiction of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZA), United Arab Emirates.

SMGOF will focus on providing business consultancy and continuity services to the groups companies, with a key emphasis on risk management activities and consultancy services.

The company did not disclose the authorized or paid-up capital of the newly formed entity. The incorporation was officially completed on 8 April 2025.

The entire share capital of SMGOF, 100%, will be held by MSSL Mideast FZE.

The official announcement was made on 8 April 2025, after market hours.

SAMIL is one of the worlds leading specialized automotive component manufacturing companies for OEMs. It is currently the largest auto ancillary in India and is ranked among the top 15 automotive suppliers worldwide.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts; aim to ensure repo rate transmission to interest rate: RBI

'Cut by mistake': US restores aid to UN food programmes in 14 nations

RBI MPC LIVE: Growth estimate revisions mainly due to tariff-related uncertainties, says Malhotra

India should cut outlier agri tariffs, move commodity-by-commodity: Paper

India too big to be used by US against China, says economist Jeffrey Sachs

The companys consolidated net profit surged 62.1% to Rs 878.63 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 541.96 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 7% to Rs 27,231.61 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

The scrip slipped 1.78% to Rs 112.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Binani Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

J&K Assembly adjourned for 3 hours amid ruckus over Waqf Act

RBI says fall in crude oil prices augurs well for inflation outlook, projects CPI inflation at 4% for FY26

Prestige Estates Project launches four projects with GDV of Rs 16,133.8 cr in Q4

Kranti Industries gains on securing purchase order from Bonfiglioli Transmission

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story