Binani Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bonlon Industries Ltd, Starteck Finance Ltd, Rossell India Ltd and TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 April 2025.

Bonlon Industries Ltd, Starteck Finance Ltd, Rossell India Ltd and TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 April 2025.

Binani Industries Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 14.76 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 57873 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12827 shares in the past one month.

Bonlon Industries Ltd soared 18.27% to Rs 36. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56513 shares in the past one month.

Starteck Finance Ltd spiked 13.58% to Rs 334.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4591 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3214 shares in the past one month.

Rossell India Ltd spurt 10.12% to Rs 76.51. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43784 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26194 shares in the past one month.

TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd gained 10.00% to Rs 39.83. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2851 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 551 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News