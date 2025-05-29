Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindusthan Udyog consolidated net profit declines 95.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Hindusthan Udyog consolidated net profit declines 95.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Hindusthan Udyog declined 95.16% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.79% to Rs 54.96 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Unitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 309.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Shilchar Technologies fixes record date for bonus issue

Hindprakash Industries standalone net profit rises 68.00% in the March 2025 quarter

A B Infrabuild standalone net profit rises 307.88% in the March 2025 quarter

Nifty trades above 24,750 mark; European mrkt opens higher

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story