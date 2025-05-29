Unitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 309.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 60.57% to Rs 100.81 crore

Net Loss of Unitech reported to Rs 309.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1442.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 60.57% to Rs 100.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 255.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2593.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3326.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 32.60% to Rs 321.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 477.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

100.81255.69321.69477.27768.46-299.76-133.16-160.66-334.84-1584.19-3025.39-3816.74-334.01-1585.63-3029.35-3822.93-309.96-1442.95-2593.47-3326.65

