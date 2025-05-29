Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shilchar Technologies fixes record date for bonus issue

Shilchar Technologies fixes record date for bonus issue

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:09 PM IST
Record date is 06 June 2025

Shilchar Technologies has fixed 06 June 2025 as record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders of the Company eligible for bonus equity shares of the Company.

The deemed date of allotment of bonus shares shall be Monday, 9 June 2025, and these bonus shares will be made available for trading on the next working day of allotment i.e. Tuesday, 10 June 2025.

First Published: May 29 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

