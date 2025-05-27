Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.49% to Rs 56.63 crore

Net loss of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation reported to Rs 25.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 31.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.49% to Rs 56.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 63.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 40.84% to Rs 98.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 166.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.53% to Rs 302.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 286.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

56.6363.27302.14286.3189.7898.2995.3896.4424.4540.44204.72201.8324.3640.38204.49201.61-25.0931.4498.48166.46

